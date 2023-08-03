'Temporary' security cameras installed at Carlsbad intersection

City of Carlsbad officials told CBS 8 the security cameras were "temporarily installed" to deter future crime and assist with investigations.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Security cameras that captured 360 degrees of video at a Carlsbad intersection were installed following a string of vandalism.

Perched high above the intersection of Roosevelt Street & Chestnut Avenue in the City of Carlsbad are a dome of cameras fixated to a metal box on a light pole.

The City of Carlsbad told CBS 8 that Carlsbad Police Department placed a camera at this location following several incidents of vandalism.

"We have very specific policies for how and when cameras may be used and encourage community members to review this information on the city’s website," said Denise Ramirez, a Public Information Officer for Carlsbad police.

The City of Carlsbad uploaded a 3-page document detailing its Public Safety Camera System use to its website.

"Cameras may be placed in strategic locations throughout the City at the direction or with the approval of the Chief of Police," the police elaborated.

Carlsbad officials did not clarify when the cameras would be removed from the intersection.