Sweltering temps send San Diegans seeking cool shelter

A heat wave that gripped San Diego County sent people for cool cover along the coast and in air-conditioned shelters.

SAN DIEGO — The primary focus of many San Diegans this past several days has been to cool off.

A July heat wave has been oppressive and is expected to continue.

Crowds hit the beaches all along the coastline, and many chose different destinations. Ryann Cahill and her family drove to Santee Lakes. "Yesterday we went to the beach to beat the heat; a nice day at the beach, and today we're at the lake, by the water.”

All wore sunglasses, including two-year-old Drew, cradled in his father’s arms.

Andrew Cahill said they’d “Probably just head over to the playground, feed some ducks, and stay out of the sun as much as possible."

"It's a great place to be, a great place to work. I love it! I love coming to work every day," said Ricco Quintero, the Santee Lakes outdoor park & recreation coordinator.

Quintero said it’s been a busy summer.

"Typically, we get people who come in, take a fall walking, and we've helped out with that; somebody gets a bee sting; allergic reaction, and we took care of that. Water-wise, no real rescues," Quintero continued.

Quintero said one woman got overheated and lightheaded, but most visitors stay hydrated.