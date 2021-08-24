Tenants in El Cajon facing eviction despite statewide moratorium

Even though the statewide eviction moratorium does not expire until Sept. 30, certain legal loopholes still exist for property owners to evict tenants

EL CAJON, Calif. — Even though California's eviction moratorium does not expire for more than a month from now, dozens of tenants in San Diego County still find themselves facing eviction.

Earlier this month, a much stricter county-wide moratorium was not extended, and landlords are now legally allowed to use specific loopholes to force tenants to leave.

That is the case for the residents of one apartment complex in El Cajon, where the majority of tenants are disabled or senior citizens. They now have under 60 days to find a new place to live, after receiving eviction notices, despite the statewide moratorium

"I am beyond angry because it is just not right," said Terri, who asked that News 8 not use her last name.

She has called the Palm Gardens in El Cajon her home for the past eight years.

Despite paying her rent and despite the statewide moratorium on evictions, Terri received a notice to vacate last week from the management company representing the apartment complex's new owner.

"I was terrified," she said. "I'm a blind 61-year-old woman."

Terri said that many of the other tenants, for whom English is not their first language, did not understand they were being forced to leave when they received the English-only notice.

"They don't care about the kids who live in the complex. They don't care about the elderly, the disabled," she told News 8.

Even though the statewide eviction moratorium does not expire until September 30, this move is still legal, because the owners say they plan to "substantially remodel" the existing property: a loophole that does not even protect those renters directly impacted by the pandemic.

Terri said that the management company told her this is strictly a business decision, and that it was not personal

"Well, let me tell you something," she shot back. "When you take my housing away, then it becomes personal: loophole or not!"

The search for a new place to move has been difficult.

"I called close to 40 apartments only to be told there were no openings," she said.

Terri finally found a much smaller place for her and her two adult children in La Mesa, but she is concerned about her neighbors, as well as other renters who could find themselves in the same predicament, even before the moratorium ends.

She is also worried the number of homeless here in San Diego will skyrocket as a result.

"You can bet your bottom dollar that will increase by several thousand," she added. "It will be a free for all."

News 8 reached out to the new management company for comment, but had not yet heard back as of Tuesday night.

For legal resources available to California renters, click here.