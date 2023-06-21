Tennis for everyone | Del Mar tennis club owners work to break down economic barriers to the sport

Tennis has long been known as an expensive sport. Matthew Jones and Jesse Steinberg are working to help players of all backgrounds play the sport they love.

SAN DIEGO — The number one, 10-year-old tennis player in the world and one of the top high school tennis players in California both train at a club in Del Mar, and it’s opening its doors to kids who have never even been around tennis before.

The courts at the Surf and Turf Tennis Center in Del Mar are right across from the Del Mar Fairgrounds. They were recently resurfaced and the entire center was renovated. It goes with the new vibe the new owners describe as fresh, vibrant, all-inclusive, and open to everyone.

When Matthew Jones and Jesse Steinberg took over the Surf and Turf Tennis Center in December, their aim was to help every player here achieve their goal.

Jones and Steinberg said they want it to feel like a community center with an athletic focus. And it’s not just for people in Del Mar.

Matthew Jones is the Director of Tennis and is the head of the center's “Jones Crew Academy” for advanced players.

"We want tennis to be available for anybody who wants to play. We don’t want to turn anybody away no matter where they’re from, what their background is. We want them to experience the excitement and love of the sport," Jones said.

If that means giving a child a free summer camp or helping a family with lessons through the year, Jones and Steinberg said they’ll make it happen.

“Something that's long plagued tennis, as a sport in general, is economic barriers to the sport. It's an expensive sport. We want to do whatever we can to break down those barriers. The idea of providing that for a kid that would otherwise not get it, then that's special," Steinberg said.



Players of all ages, including those as young as four-years-old can learn to play and train here. Whether you’re just wanting to be able to play with friends or work for a college scholarship, they’ll help players get there.

“I've sent kids to Stanford, to Texas, to UC San Diego, Cal Poly. All over the country," Jones said.

Daniel Gardality is ten-years-old and the number one player in the world in his age range.

Gardality started playing tennis when he was four. He’s been training at Surf and Turf Tennis Center since he was five.

"I have a very good mental on the court. I never give up. I don’t get very angry when I make mistakes," Gardality said.

He says he wants to be number one player in the world and win the most Grand Slams. At this point, that means he’ll have to win 24 Grand Slams.

Gardality says he can do it.



Robert Freedman is a rising senior at Torrey Pines High School and top college recruit.

“I guess my best aspect is my consistency. My fighting spirit. I just don't go away. I don't remember the last match that I lost that wasn't close,” Freedman said.

He says Southern California and San Diego specifically, are some of the most competitive places in the nation.

“The fact that I get to be out here perfecting what I do and seeing results and progress, that to me is really rewarding. My dream is probably to play college in Division 1. UCSD would be nice," Freedman said.

Jones says he’s been playing and coaching so long, he knows when someone has the IT factor.

“You see the footwork, you see the coordination, you see the hand eye, they track the ball," Jones said.

But the lessons Jones and Steinberg are hoping to teach these players are about more than what’s happening during a match.

“When you're out there, you're solo. So you have to learn a lot of discipline. You have to learn to ride the waves. There's going to be good times and bad times. It's how you get through those,” Steinberg said/

Jones agreed and says “You can learn a lot of life lessons and life skills on the tennis court. You're fighting by yourself. You're getting through a lot of adversity.”