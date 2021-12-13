Terminal 1 groundbreaking ceremony at San Diego International Airport

The $3 billion project will add 11 additional gates and a new three-lane airport access road.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning as construction began on the new Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport.

The $3 billion project will add 11 additional gates and a new three-lane airport access road. The project was previously delayed a year because of traffic concerns but was given the green light from the FAA last month.

The New T1 project includes the replacement of the outdated Terminal 1, improvements to the airfield, improved transportation connectivity to the airport, and a new facility for the Airport Authority administration. Construction began November 1.

“Our goal has always been to ensure that San Diego International Airport provides a first-class experience for our customers, and the New T1 will ensure we continue to do that for decades to come,” said Kimberly Becker, Airport Authority President & CEO. “Today’s groundbreaking is the culmination of years of planning and collaboration with stakeholders and the greater San Diego community. This is truly your airport and I’m so excited that this day has finally come.”

Airlines had long complained that the 1960's-era facility was no longer adequate to handle the growing number of travelers passing through the airport.

The New T1 is divided into three components, Terminals & Roadways, Airside Improvements, and a new Administration Building. The Administration Building component will be the first building to be completed within the New T1 program with an anticipated opening date in late 2023.

