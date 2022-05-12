Caught on Camera: Tesla plows through CBS 8 parking lot fence

KFMB security cameras captured the moment the Tesla came flying through the security fencing.

SAN DIEGO — A Tesla driver was uninjured after their car crashed through the CBS 8’s parking lot fence Monday morning.

San Diego police received reports around 11 a.m. that a car had crashed through a fence in the 7000 block of Engineer Road in Kearny Mesa, according to police.

KFMB security cameras captured the moment the Tesla came flying through the fence at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses told a camera crew on scene that the Tesla swerved to avoid another vehicle and ran a stop sign before plowing through our fence.

Video shared with CBS 8 showed a grey Tesla Model 3 sedan lodged partially through the westside fence of KFMB stations, where CBS 8 and The CW San Diego are broadcast from Kearny Mesa near Convoy Street.

No injuries were reported.