Caught on Camera: Tesla plows through CBS 8 parking lot fence

KFMB security cameras captured the moment the Tesla came flying through the security fencing.

SAN DIEGO —

A Tesla driver was uninjured after their car crashed through the CBS 8’s parking lot fence Monday morning. 

San Diego police received reports around 11 a.m. that a car had crashed through a fence in the 7000 block of Engineer Road in Kearny Mesa, according to police.  

KFMB security cameras captured the moment the Tesla came flying through the fence at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses told a camera crew on scene that the Tesla swerved to avoid another vehicle and ran a stop sign before plowing through our fence. 

Video shared with CBS 8 showed a grey Tesla Model 3 sedan lodged partially through the westside fence of KFMB stations, where CBS 8 and The CW San Diego are broadcast from Kearny Mesa near Convoy Street. 

No injuries were reported. 

Credit: CBS 8
Tesla crashes through fence at KFMB Stations
Credit: CBS 8
Tesla crashes through fence at KFMB Stations
Credit: CBS 8
Tesla crashes through fence at KFMB Stations

