Tesla barrels into fire hydrant outside Eastlake Chick-fil-A

A Tesla barreled into a fire hydrant outside Eastlake Chick-fil-A, and a witness said it's because drivers aren't paying attention to posted intersection signs.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Tesla was sent barreling into a fire hydrant Tuesday morning in Chula Vista just in front of a Chick-fil-A.

First responders were dispatched to reports of a crash around 7 a.m. in the 2000 block of Eastlake Parkway, according to Sergeant Anthony Moline with Chula Vista Police Department.

Authorities arrived on the scene and discovered a grey Tesla Model 3 was atop a center divider in the parking lot of Chick-fil-A located in the Eastlake area.

Video shared with CBS 8 showed a geyser of water shooting more than 50 feet into the air and a Tesla lurched above a sheared hydrant.

According to Townsend, firefighters were able to get the geyser stopped, and water flow under control about half an hour after the crash.

"All I know is me, and my son was eating breakfast inside the Chick-fil-A, and all of a sudden me and another patron heard a loud bang, then I ran to the door to see that Tesla had run into the fire hydrant," Chad Townsend told CBS 8.

Sgt. Molina said the Tesla was entering the Eastlake Terraces Shopping Center when the collision occurred.

Vehicles at three sides of the four-way intersection were required to stop and yield to vehicles entering the shopping center from Olympic Parkway as those drivers have the right-of-way.

"...a lot of people can’t read or don’t pay attention to those signs that clearly say “don’t stop” and the other three lanes say “incoming traffic doesn’t stop or has the right-of-way,” Townsend said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, according to police.

A Chick-fil-A official confirmed no injuries were reported, but the crash did take down a sign in their parking lot.

An investigation into how the crash occurred and who is responsible is underway.