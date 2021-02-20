Power grid failure in Texas highlights critical need to prepare for impacts of climate change

"We are a few years ahead of Texas, but we still have a lot more planning to go," said one local expert from UC San Diego.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The widespread failure of the energy system in Texas this week has raised questions about how prepared California is when it comes to spikes in demand for power.

Experts say that the increasing and unpredictable extreme-weather impacts of climate change will continue to place a strain on the power grid.

Here in California, high heat and winds have led to rolling outages in years past to avoid over-taxing our power grid, in part to prevent wildfires from sparking.

It is a critical issue of lagging supply and soaring demand that in Texas this week has had deadly consequences.

"This one changes the game because it was so much bigger, so much more severe. We've seen the impact it's had," said Bill Magness, CEO of ERCOT, or the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

This game-changer of a winter storm in the Lone Star State resulted in a catastrophic failure of its electrical system, with millions of Texans forced to go days without power in freezing conditions.

"Power systems are always going to be strained by extreme weather," said Dr. Michael Davidson, an assistant professor in Engineering and Public Policy at UC San Diego.

He says that climate change is going to increase the levels of these extreme weather events across the board, from winter storms and record rainfall to high winds and heat waves.

"All of those things we are going to have to plan for and our power system is unfortunately very vulnerable to those types of situations," Davidson said.

Davidson added that we need to continue de-carbonizing our power systems, while also making our power grids more reliable to live with the unavoidable, and unpredictable, effects of climate change.

"And we can do both of these but we need to plan for those events," Davidson cautioned.

Texas was "seconds and minutes" away from having blackouts for months, power grid official says https://t.co/3SNrwy9VZj — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 20, 2021

Here in California, much of this planning revolves around an increasing reliance on renewable energies, such as wind and solar.

"The wake up call is there," said Dr. Asfaw Beyene, a professor of Mechanical Engineering at San Diego State University.

Like Davidson, Beyene pointed to the need to increase the reliability of our electrical system.

This includes, for example, investing in more battery storage to capture solar energy, in order to be available to use when demand on power unexpectedly rises: a means of by-passing any blackouts.

"So that we will store energy, then take it back when those resources are not available," Beyene said.

One key difference between California's power system and that of Texas: while the Golden State is interconnected with other grids in the western U.S., allowing us to share with neighboring states, Texas is a "power island," not connected with other states' grids as a back-up if needed.