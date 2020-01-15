The San Diego Union-Tribune is releasing their documentary series, “The 50TH: A scandal. A dynasty. An election.,” with a screening at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on January 22, 2020, at 6:00 p.m.

The documentary chronicles the scandal that upended Rep. Duncan Hunter’s political career in California's 50th Congressional District and the race to replace him.

Tickets are available for $6 online, or at the Center ticket office, or by calling 800.988.4253.

Q&A to immediately follow the film with Watchdog reporter Morgan Cook, producer/photojournalist Sam Hodgson, and more.