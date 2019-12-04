SAN DIEGO — The nearly 100-pound and seven-foot-tall Baker Man statue at Edelweiss Bakery was stolen Tuesday night.

The bakery owners said they were shocked and saddened someone would steal such a priceless statue that was of little monetary value.

“Every night, basically, when we close up he would stay behind in the same position. When we came in on Wednesday morning, were surprised to find that he was gone,” said Matt Lawrie.



Police are investigating. The owners are offering up a $1,000 reward that if Baker Man is found and returned they would donate the reward to the children’s hospital.