CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Children in the South Bay on Friday received a big surprised as the Easter Bunny hopped throughout the community on wheels.

When Play City, an indoor playground in Eastlake, asked parents on social media if they wanted a visit from the rabbit himself and the response was overwhelming.

“I received 316 addresses,” said Alita Fernandez, Play City Marketing Manager.

The social media post alerting the community the Easter Bunny would be driving through neighborhoods to wave to children went viral.

“It’s so cool because everyone says that you can't see the Easter Bunny,” said Isabella Cerveny.

Fernandez mapped and escorted the rabbit where he was going.They even went LIVE on Facebook.

“I’m exhausted, and I’ve been watching her all day,” said Laura Cerveny.

Fernandez has a huge heart.

In January, she organized a redo birthday party for a little girl after not many friends showed up to her first party at the indoor playground.

“It's human interaction when people come to Play City. We hug them and kiss them. We know how hard it has been,” said Fernandez.

The human interaction is missed since Play City had to close, and families must stay home because of COVID-19 orders.

“We know all of these families, they miss us. We miss them,” said Fernandez.

Many families are missing their Easter traditions, too.

“The other two are missing their friends and classmates and teachers. It’s nice to have something familiar and a tradition for them,” said Leah Scholten.

Her three younger daughters didn’t think the Easter Bunny would come this year.

“We saw him in our house when mommy said, ‘the Easter Bunny is here’ and we were like, ‘what!’ said Alice Scholten, 7.

Easter Bunny drivebys This will give you all the feels! Play City helps the Easter bunny hop in a car so he can drive by 316 homes to say hi!! Posted by Abbie Alford on Friday, April 10, 2020

Isabella Cerveny was dressed for the Easter Bunny all day.

“We are super excited for him because we are only two days until Easter Bunny comes," she said.

An Easter many won’t forget, not just because extended families are separated but because of the connections deeply rooted in a community.

The Easter Bunny visited over 80 addresses on Friday and plans to complete the list on Saturday which spans across San Diego.

