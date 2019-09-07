SAN DIEGO — The cleanup continued Monday after two powerful earthquakes jolted Ridgecrest and Trona.

Families trying to piece their homes back together – fixing the physical damage, but mental health experts said there is psychological damage as well – some too afraid to go back into their homes.

Mental health experts at the Red Cross said it is common for people to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder after natural disasters like earthquakes.

Tina Casola is a licensed therapist who volunteers with the Red Cross’ disaster mental health team. She said the unpredictability of earthquakes is one of the most challenging aspects mentally.

“Even with aftershocks, they can happen for weeks and come in differing magnitudes, people can’t lock their minds around what do I do? How do I find safety? How do I reassure my children?” she said.

According to Casola, mental health professionals will look at an individual’s eating habit and will look for separation anxiety with children. 

In the region where the two earthquakes hit, some residents are sleeping in tents – afraid to return home. For others, they cannot return home because their homes were red tagged because they were so badly damaged.

For people in San Diego who may be feeling anxious about earthquakes, Casola stressed the importance of talking to loved ones, having a plan about what to do if an earthquake hits San Diego.

For more information about how you can get help visit the Red Cross’ disaster relief and recovery services website.

Powerful 7.1 earthquake jolts California
A gravestone is tumbled over onto a grave in the aftermath of an earthquake at the Searles Valley Cemetery Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Trona, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Ron Mikulaco, right, and his nephew, Brad Fernandez, examine a crack caused by an earthquake on Highway 178, Saturday, July 6, 2019, outside of Ridgecrest, Calif. Crews in Southern California assessed damage to cracked and burned buildings, broken roads, leaking water and gas lines and other infrastructure Saturday after the largest earthquake the region has seen in nearly 20 years jolted an area from Sacramento to Las Vegas to Mexico. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Bottles of wine are strewn in the middle of an aisle as Victor Abdullatif, background center, mops inside of the Eastridge Market, his family's store, Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Ridgecrest, Calif. Crews in Southern California assessed damage to cracked and burned buildings, broken roads, leaking water and gas lines and other infrastructure Saturday after the largest earthquake the region has seen in nearly 20 years jolted an area from Sacramento to Las Vegas to Mexico. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Katherine Johnson-Coates walks outside of a neighbor's burned down mobile home in the aftermath of an earthquake Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Ridgecrest, Calif. Crews in Southern California assessed damage to cracked and burned buildings, broken roads, leaking water and gas lines and other infrastructure Saturday after the largest earthquake the region has seen in nearly 20 years jolted an area from Sacramento to Las Vegas to Mexico. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Alexandria Johnson, at right, whose home was damaged by an earthquake, prays with fellow congregants including Sara Smith, left, in the aftermath of an earthquake at the Christian Fellowship of Trona Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Trona, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A visitor takes a photo of a crack on the ground following recent earthquakes Sunday, July 7, 2019, outside of Ridgecrest, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A crack is seen in a gas station's driveway in the aftermath of an earthquake Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Trona, Calif. Crews in Southern California assessed damage to cracked and burned buildings, broken roads, leaking water and gas lines and other infrastructure Saturday after the largest earthquake the region has seen in nearly 20 years jolted an area from Sacramento to Las Vegas to Mexico. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Eugene Johnson, right, looks at the chimney collapsed by an earthquake Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home in Trona, Calif. Crews in Southern California assessed damage to cracked and burned buildings, broken roads, leaking water and gas lines and other infrastructure Saturday after the largest earthquake the region has seen in nearly 20 years jolted an area from Sacramento to Las Vegas to Mexico. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Members of the National Guard load water onto an SUV in the aftermath of an earthquake Sunday, July 7, 2019, outside Trona High School in Trona, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Congregants pray during a service inside the Christian Fellowship of Trona in the aftermath of an earthquake Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Trona, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)