On Independence Day, the fight for abortion rights continues in San Diego

Rallies sparked around the country with many advocacy groups saying "when women are not free, no one is free."

SAN DIEGO — While many people celebrated the Fourth of July, others used the holiday to continue fighting for abortion rights.

More than 100 people gathered in front of the Hall of Justice in San Diego.

"I can't justify celebrating the fourth in full this year because of what's been overturned by the Supreme Court," Lauren said.

They marched through the streets of downtown chanting "abort the Supreme Court" and "separate church and state."

"We will not stop until changes are made and people are angry," Anna Boyle said.

Women and men stood in solidarity.

"I think it's a better time for a man to be out here than women just fighting alone. I think they need as much power and as many people behind them as possible to help move forward instead of backwards," Kevin Cole said.

Women’s March San Diego rallying for abortion rights



More than a hundred people at the Hall of Justice downtown ⁦@CBS8⁩ pic.twitter.com/dVXZ7uW9EX — Jasmine Ramirez (@jasminecbs8) July 5, 2022

Ayla Spence said she made the difficult decision to have an abortion at just 19-years-old. She's in disbelief that years later millions of women don't have the same constitutional right.

"Knowing that girls and people across the country aren't going to have that choice anymore is just appalling to me," she said.

Fear surrounds what ripple effects the supreme court's ruling may have.

"What's going to happen in the future? We're all incredibly scared for all of our rights and people who are historically underrepresented," said Dani Dawson, a volunteer with Women's March San Diego.

Women's March San Diego helped to organize the rally at the Hall of Justice. They say they'll continue rallying for abortion rights and are encouraging the community to get involved.