Weekend Watch December 16-18 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.

The Nutcracker

  • Presented by San Diego Ballet at the Magnolia theater
  • Saturday, December 17th at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
  • The annual production of The Nutcracker features Tchaikovsky’s timeless score and an international cast of more than 100 beautifully costumed dancers
  • Buy tickets online

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

  • The San Diego Symphony will perform the score live to the film
  • Saturday, December 17th at 6 p.m. at the Rady Shell
  • Buy tickets online

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights

  • Sunday, December 18th at 5:30 p.m.
  • The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights is a time-honored holiday tradition brought to San Diego by the boating community
  • The parade takes approximately one  hour to one and a half hours to pass any given point along the parade route. Check their website for parade route locations

Rady Children’s Hospital Ice Rink

  • At Liberty Station
  • Open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • The Ice Rink benefits the Thriving After Cancer Program at the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s Hospital
  • Buy tickets online or in person – it includes skate rentals

