SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.
The Nutcracker
- Presented by San Diego Ballet at the Magnolia theater
- Saturday, December 17th at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- The annual production of The Nutcracker features Tchaikovsky’s timeless score and an international cast of more than 100 beautifully costumed dancers
- Buy tickets online
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- The San Diego Symphony will perform the score live to the film
- Saturday, December 17th at 6 p.m. at the Rady Shell
- Buy tickets online
San Diego Bay Parade of Lights
- Sunday, December 18th at 5:30 p.m.
- The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights is a time-honored holiday tradition brought to San Diego by the boating community
- The parade takes approximately one hour to one and a half hours to pass any given point along the parade route. Check their website for parade route locations
Rady Children’s Hospital Ice Rink
- At Liberty Station
- Open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- The Ice Rink benefits the Thriving After Cancer Program at the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s Hospital
- Buy tickets online or in person – it includes skate rentals