Weekend Watch December 2-4 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO —
Balboa Park December Nights
- Friday, December 2nd at 3 p.m. and Saturday, December 3rd at 11 a.m.
- San Diego's largest free holiday festival in beautiful Balboa Park. The family friendly event brings San Diegans together to enjoy the lights, the sounds, the attractions and of course, the amazing food.
- Find more info on December nights
Little Italy Tree Lighting & Christmas Village
- Saturday, December 3rd at 4 p.m.
- Transforming into a winter wonderland with Christmas twinkle lights down all the streets, the neighborhood will be adorned with 10-foot tall nutcrackers and kinetic tree holiday displays on street corners, Christmas songs and more!
- Find more info on their website
Makers Arcade Holiday Fair
- Saturday, December 3rd and Sunday, December 4th at 4 p.m. inside the Broadway Pier in downtown San Diego
- This holiday event will feature more than 100 makers, craft cocktails, beer, gourmet food trucks, live music, photo trailers, styled lounges, door favors, and more!
- Go to their website to buy tickets ahead of time, or buy them at the door!
San Marcos Holiday Market
- Sunday, December 4th at 10 a.m.
- Shop for holiday gifts, decorations, pre-packaged food, and treats, and indulge in a variety of delicious hot food from over 100 local artisans and crafters. This event is for everyone to enjoy and even Santa Claus will be paying a special visit.
- More info here
La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival
- Sunday, December 4th at 1:30 p.m.
- The parade has over 100 entries and ends in a holiday festival
- Find more info on their website
Starlight Nights
- Sunday, December 4th at 3:30 p.m.
- Downtown Chula Vista
- Hop on the Chula Vista Express at Third and Park for a ride around Downtown Chula Vista, shop from unique local businesses at the Holiday Market curated by Las Jefas Market, and our neighborhood’s local businesses, enjoy live music from the main stage at Memorial Park, and take your official holiday family photo with Santa himself!
- More info here