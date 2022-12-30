Weekend Watch December 30 - January 1 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.
San Diego International Auto Show
- December 30th to January 1st at the San Diego Convention Center
- Check out hundreds of the hottest new car models, get behind the wheel and do a test drive, and learn about the future of driving electric!
Buy tickets online
Kids' New Year's Eve
- Saturday, December 31st at LEGOLAND California Resort
- "Midnight" comes early for families at LEGOLAND California Resort, celebrating the New Year together without missing their bedtimes
- Enjoy dance parties, block parties, and a fireworks display!
- Book tickets online
Noon Year Celebration
- A family friendly New Year's Eve party at the Plunge
- There will be a great lineup of family friendly entertainment, the option to swim or take on the Plunge obstacle course, games, bounce houses, thousands of dollars in giveaways, crafts, dessert bites, music, dancing, and a balloon drop!
- Buy tickets online
Big Night San Diego's New Year's Eve
- Saturday, December 31st at the Hilton Bayfront
- Hosted by Chula Vista native Mario Lopez
- Enjoy drinks, food, and live entertainment
- Buy tickets online
SeaWorld San Diego’s Christmas Celebration
- Runs through January 8th
- See dazzling new Christmas shows or meet Santa and Rudolph. Feel the snow falling and watch the sky light up with holiday fireworks. Find photo-perfect moments across acres of beautiful decorations, including a towering 30 foot, twinkling Christmas tree and a music-activated tunnel of lights. All the while, savor delicious candy-topped hot chocolate and other treats for all age
- Included with park admission