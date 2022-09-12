Weekend Watch December 9-11 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO —
There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.
Ugly Sweater Holiday Pawty
- Saturday, December 10th at 5 p.m.
- Hosted by the Animal Pad
- This FREE, all ages, dog friendly event is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend
- The event features an ugly sweater contest, live music, food and drinks, a holiday market and pictures with Santa
Winter Express Experience
- Saturday, December 10th and Sunday, December 11th at 9 a.m.
- San Diego Model Railroad Museum
- This ticketed before-hours event will immerse children with special holiday activities around the museum, running Christmas trains, and story time with Santa
Winter Wonderland
- Sunday, December 11th at 11 a.m.
- North Park Main Street
- Don’t miss the chance to go ice skating, see a laser light show, and enjoy the taste and tunes brought to you by our local community! This family friendly event is free for the public to attend
East Village Holiday Market & Tree Lighting
- Sunday, December 11th at 3 p.m.
- Hosted by Quartyard
- Enjoy shopping with specially curated holiday vendors by San Diego Markets, delicious food, live music, photos with Santa and more
- This event is free to the public and all ages can attend
Holiday Sing-Along at The Conrad
- Sunday, December 11th at 5 p.m.
- Hosted by the La Jolla Music Society
- Enjoy a cider or a classic hot cocoa while listening to a reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, and Pacific Coast Harmony performs cherished holiday tunes
- The event is free to attend, and you can RSVP online
San Diego Bay Parade of Lights
- Sunday, December 11th and December 18th at 5:30 p.m.
- The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights is a time-honored holiday tradition brought to San Diego by the boating community
- The parade takes approximately one hour to one and a half hours to pass any given point along the parade route. Check their website for parade route locations