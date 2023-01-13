Weekend Watch January 13 - 15 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.
Poway Winter Festival
- Friday, January 13th, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, January 14th, from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Poway Community Park
- Whether you're building a snowman, sledding down the snow hill, roasting marshmallows by the campfire, making silly faces in our free photo booth, or taking a spin around the synthetic skate rink, there is bound to be something for everyone!
Inside Look at SeaWorld
- January 14th through January 16th
- Hear and see firsthand what goes into providing world-class animal care from the people who do it every day
- Included with park admission
Burgeon's Sixth Anniversary Invitational
- Saturday, January 14th at noon
- Burgeon Beer Company
- Enjoy rare beers from 36 of the nation's finest craft breweries, meet brewers, and get early access to special Burgeon Beer releases
- Buy tickets here
41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade
- Sunday, January 15th at 2 p.m.
- Harbor Drive
- The parade is filled with dazzling floats, phenomenal High School Bands, Drill Teams, Colleges/Universities, Fraternities, Sororities, Churches, Peace, and Youth organizations
- Coordinated by the Zeta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc
- Learn more here
WNDR Museum
- Open seven days a week at 422 Market Street
- WNDR is an unparalleled immersive art and technology experience that redefines the traditional museum experience
- There are more than 20 exhibits -- igniting guests’ senses through breathtaking experiences. Guests can dance across the Lightfloor or step into an immersive, translucent garden house and weather the digitized storm in the U.S. debut of installation Inside Out by Leigh Satchwitz +flora&faunavisions
- Buy tickets online