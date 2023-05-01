Weekend Watch January 6 - 8 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.
Fitness Palooza
- Friday, January 6th
- To jump-start health and fitness goals in 2023, San Diego Oasis is hosting its annual in-person “Fitness Palooza” event to help local older adults kick their new year off with a positive, active and mindful beginning.
- Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in free, 20-minute sessions highlighting some of San Diego Oasis’ dance and fitness classes
- Find more info on their website
La Mesa Village Farmers Market
- Every Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on La Mesa Blvd. between 4th St. – Palm Ave
- Visitors will be able to shop among 60 vendors each week, including many of the ones you have come to love as well as 20 NEW vendors to discover
- Find more info here
Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic
- Friday, January 6th with two shows at Pechanga Arena
- Ring in the New Year on an amazing journey with Elmo to discover the “power of yet”!
- This production features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a magical adventure live on stage
- Grab tickets online
San Diego Monster Jam
- At the new Snapdragon Stadium for two adrenaline-charged weekends on January 7th and 8th followed by January 14th and 15th
- Watch world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill
- You can still buy tickets online
San Diego Brew Festival
- Saturday, January 7th at NTC Park from noon to 4 p.m.
- The event will feature over 70 breweries, 200 beers, 10 of San Diego’s best food trucks as well as cover bands and lawn games
- Buy tickets on their website