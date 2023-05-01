x
The Four

Weekend Watch January 6 - 8 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.

Fitness Palooza

  • Friday, January 6th
  • To jump-start health and fitness goals in 2023, San Diego Oasis is hosting its annual in-person “Fitness Palooza” event to help local older adults kick their new year off with a positive, active and mindful beginning.
  • Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in free, 20-minute sessions highlighting some of San Diego Oasis’ dance and fitness classes
  • Find more info on their website

La Mesa Village Farmers Market

  • Every Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on La Mesa Blvd. between 4th St. – Palm Ave
  • Visitors will be able to shop among 60 vendors each week, including many of the ones you have come to love as well as 20 NEW vendors to discover
  • Find more info here

Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic

  • Friday, January 6th with two shows at Pechanga Arena
  • Ring in the New Year on an amazing journey with Elmo to discover the “power of yet”!
  • This production features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a magical adventure live on stage
  • Grab tickets online

San Diego Monster Jam

  • At the new Snapdragon Stadium for two adrenaline-charged weekends on January 7th and 8th followed by January 14th and 15th
  • Watch world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill
  • You can still buy tickets online

San Diego Brew Festival

  • Saturday, January 7th at NTC Park from noon to 4 p.m.
  • The event will feature over 70 breweries, 200 beers, 10 of San Diego’s best food trucks as well as cover bands and lawn games
  • Buy tickets on their website

