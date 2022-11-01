x
The Four

Weekend Watch November 18-20 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

  • The production is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book
  • Presented by The Old Globe through December 31
  • Special performances for children under three years old, as well as a sensory-friendly performance
  • Buy tickets online

Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival

  • November 18 through November 20
  • Over 80 bands will be playing across more than 7 stages
  • The festival is held in beautiful waterfront parks and piers, in Seaport Village, and on boats all along the San Diego downtown waterfront
  • Headliners include: Zac Brown Band, Kings of Leon, Cage the Elephant, Gwen Stefani, Young the Giant and more!
  • Buy tickets and see the full setlist here

RELATED: Wonderfront Festival lineup unveiled, set for November at San Diego waterfront

Lightscape

  • Runs November 18 through January 1 at San Diego Botanic Garden
  • More than one million holiday lights, tunnels, fire, sculptures and artistic installation
  • Reserve tickets now

Pine Valley Camp Christmas

  • Opens Friday, November 18t and has select dates through November and December
  • Camp Christmas is lighting the campfire for its second annual holiday festival with 20 nights of holiday joy
  • This year with new events including: the Pine Valley Train Depot, a Tree Top Climbing Wall, Bow & Arrow Arcade, Winter Wonderland Hayrides, Rick's Bar-B-Q, Baker's Dozen Donuts, and Alpine Peak Buffet
  • Learn more and buy tickets online

Doggie Street Festival

  • Saturday, November 19 at 9 a.m.
  • 13th annual event at Liberty Station
  • Bring your dog and enjoy food, music, shop animal products, learn about local rescues, and more...
  • Admission is free 

Tree Lighting Ceremony and Pictures With Santa

  • Saturday, November 19 at 5:30 p.m.
  • Parkway Plaza in El Cajon
  • Kick off the holiday season and light up the tree with St. Nick's magic....then stick around for pictures with Santa and his elves! 
  • There will crafts, characters, and live musical performances!
  • Reserve free tickets online

RELATED: Light the Way | Come Skate with 8 at Rady Children's ice rink at Liberty Station

