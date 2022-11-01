Weekend Watch November 18-20 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO —
Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
- The production is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book
- Presented by The Old Globe through December 31
- Special performances for children under three years old, as well as a sensory-friendly performance
- Buy tickets online
Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival
- November 18 through November 20
- Over 80 bands will be playing across more than 7 stages
- The festival is held in beautiful waterfront parks and piers, in Seaport Village, and on boats all along the San Diego downtown waterfront
- Headliners include: Zac Brown Band, Kings of Leon, Cage the Elephant, Gwen Stefani, Young the Giant and more!
- Buy tickets and see the full setlist here
Lightscape
- Runs November 18 through January 1 at San Diego Botanic Garden
- More than one million holiday lights, tunnels, fire, sculptures and artistic installation
- Reserve tickets now
Pine Valley Camp Christmas
- Opens Friday, November 18t and has select dates through November and December
- Camp Christmas is lighting the campfire for its second annual holiday festival with 20 nights of holiday joy
- This year with new events including: the Pine Valley Train Depot, a Tree Top Climbing Wall, Bow & Arrow Arcade, Winter Wonderland Hayrides, Rick's Bar-B-Q, Baker's Dozen Donuts, and Alpine Peak Buffet
- Learn more and buy tickets online
Doggie Street Festival
- Saturday, November 19 at 9 a.m.
- 13th annual event at Liberty Station
- Bring your dog and enjoy food, music, shop animal products, learn about local rescues, and more...
- Admission is free
Tree Lighting Ceremony and Pictures With Santa
- Saturday, November 19 at 5:30 p.m.
- Parkway Plaza in El Cajon
- Kick off the holiday season and light up the tree with St. Nick's magic....then stick around for pictures with Santa and his elves!
- There will crafts, characters, and live musical performances!
- Reserve free tickets online
- Movies playing this weekend include:
- Utama
- Meet Me in the Bathroom