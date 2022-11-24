Weekend Watch November 25-27 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO —
Winter Wonder at Belmont Park
- Running now through January 1
- Enjoy festive rides and attractions including the iconic Giant Dipper Roller Coaster, your favorite oversized sculptures or sip on holiday-inspired drinks while you stroll through the Midway under a million lights!
- Learn more here
Jazz Fest & Swing Extravaganza
- Check out the 43rd annual festival, running through Sunday, November 27th at the Town & Country Convention Center
- Listen to variety of musical artists performing traditional jazz, swing, blues, ragtime, boogie woogie, gospel, and rhythm and blue
- See a full lineup here
Thanksgiving Turkey Bash
- Watch rescued big cats and bears enjoy their Thanksgiving Feast at Lions Tigers & Bears Animal Rescue
- Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26 at 10 a.m.
- Reserve tickets here
Little Italy Mercato Farmers Market
- Every Saturday at 8 a.m. on West Date Street
- Shop from the best local vendors for produce, flowers, art, and lots of great food
- Find more info on their website
Tree Lighting Ceremony at One Paseo
- Saturday, November 26 at 5 p.m.
- The lighting of the 30-foot tall tree will feature live musical performances, snow cascading from the rooftops, Santa and special guests!
- Visit their website for more info
- Movies playing this weekend include:
- Decision to Leave
- Bad Axe