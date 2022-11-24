x
The Four

Weekend Watch November 25-27 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

Winter Wonder at Belmont Park

  • Running now through January 1
  • Enjoy festive rides and attractions including the iconic Giant Dipper Roller Coaster, your favorite oversized sculptures or sip on holiday-inspired drinks while you stroll through the Midway under a million lights!
  • Learn more here

Jazz Fest & Swing Extravaganza 

  • Check out the 43rd annual festival, running through Sunday, November 27th at the Town & Country Convention Center
  • Listen to variety of musical artists performing traditional jazz, swing, blues, ragtime, boogie woogie, gospel, and rhythm and blue
  • See a full lineup here

Thanksgiving Turkey Bash

  • Watch rescued big cats and bears enjoy their Thanksgiving Feast at Lions Tigers & Bears Animal Rescue
  • Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26 at 10 a.m.
  • Reserve tickets here

Little Italy Mercato Farmers Market

  • Every Saturday at 8 a.m. on West Date Street
  • Shop from the best local vendors for produce, flowers, art, and lots of great food
  • Find more info on their website

Tree Lighting Ceremony at One Paseo 

  • Saturday, November 26 at 5 p.m.
  • The lighting of the 30-foot tall tree will feature live musical performances, snow cascading from the rooftops, Santa and special guests! 
  • Visit their website for more info

