Weekend Watch November 4-6 | Things to do in San Diego

San Diego Fleet Week
- San Diego Fleet Week opens to the public on Friday, with free tours onboard the USS Montgomery starting at 1 p.m
- The annual event allows the public to get an up-close look at an active Navy ship as well as other military equipment for free
- There will be an innovation zone for families to tour, including lots of interactive military displays and demonstrations. The public will get to see how the military uses the latest technology
San Diego Beer Week
- Runs Friday November 4 through Sunday, November 13
- A 10-Day Celebration Honoring America's Finest Independent Craft Brewers
- Events and special drink deals all over San Diego County
Ramona Art and Wine Festival
- Saturday, November 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The annual event features wine-tasting from local wineries, food from gourmet chefs, and a wide variety of artists
- Supports the Ramona H.E.A.R.T. Mural Project
- Buy tickets here
Carlsbad Music Festival
- Saturday, November 5 from 1 p.m to 9 p.m.
- This year's 18th annual festival will be held at St. Michael's by-the-sea
- The headliner is Monophonics, the psychedelic soul, six-member band with lead singer Kelly Finnigan. There will also be five local San Diego bands playing: Son of Kane, Chunky Hustle Brass Band, Whitney Shay, Mitchum Yacoub, and Sabrosas Latin Orquesta
- You can buy tickets online and kids 12 and under are free!
Susan G. Komen "More Than Pink" Walk
- Sunday, November 6 at 7:30 a.m. in Balboa Park
- The "More Than Pink" Walk is Komen’s signature fundraising event. It’s a day where we can put aside everything else in our lives and share our stories, our laughter, and our tears to raise money that saves lives while we celebrate survivors, those living with breast cancer, and honor loved ones lost
- Register here
La Jolla Open Aire Market
- Every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Corner of Girard Avenue and Genter Street in La Jolla
- For more than 24 years, the market has cultivated the finest local farmers, artisans, and food vendors for the whole family to enjoy!
- Find more info on their website
Spreckels Organ Society
- Every Sunday at 2 p.m. the Spreckels Organ Society hosts a free concert in Balboa park
- The more than 100year-old organ comes alive each week playing a wide range of musical styles
- To learn more about Spreckels, visit their website
