Weekend Watch October 14-16 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

Padres vs. Dodgers at Petco Park

  • Friday, October 14 at 5:37 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 15 at 6:37 p.m.

Little Shop of Horrors

  • Check out the Broadway hit musical at the San Diego Musical Theatre
  • Performances run through October 30
  • Tickets can be bought online

Joyce Forum Jewish Short Film Festival

  • Friday October 14 through Sunday October 16
  • Online and in-person at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre
  • Presented by the San Diego International Jewish Film Festival
  • Buy tickets on their website

Walk4ALZ

  • Saturday, October 15 at 8 a.m.
  • Balboa Park (Park Blvd. & President's Way)
  • Through Alzheimer's San Diego, the Walk4ALZ is the only walk where every dollar stays in San Diego County for local Alzheimer’s support and research
  • Register online

Clairemont Family Day

  • Saturday, October 15 at 8 a.m.
  • South Clairemont Park
  • Enjoy 33rd annual family day with their pancake breakfast, classic car show, free pony rides, live entertainment, and more!

Fall Fun Festival

  • Saturday, October 15th at 10 a.m.
  • 14th annual event at the Alta Vista Botanical Gardens
  • Celebrate the most creative scarecrows in their annual scarecrow contest
  • Check out the festival's plant sale, live music, craft vendors and more!

Flocktober

  • Saturday, October 15 at 10 a.m.
  • Learn about homesteading and how to raise chickens at the Hawthorne Country Store
  • Find more info and homesteading tips on their website

Brick-Or-Treat

  • Saturdays all October long and Sunday, October 30
  • Legoland California Resort
  • Check out live shows, character meet and greets, costume contests and of course — trick-or-treating!
  • Buy tickets online

Grand Avenue Festival

  • Sunday, October 16 at 9 a.m.
  • Downtown Escondido
  • Shop from hundreds of vendors, enjoy international cuisine and local entertainment
  • Check out SoCal's art scene in their popular "Art at the Garden", located in Heritage Garden
  • Head to their website for more information!

Digital Gym Cinema

