SAN DIEGO —
Padres vs. Dodgers at Petco Park
- Friday, October 14 at 5:37 p.m.
- Saturday, October 15 at 6:37 p.m.
Little Shop of Horrors
- Check out the Broadway hit musical at the San Diego Musical Theatre
- Performances run through October 30
- Tickets can be bought online
Joyce Forum Jewish Short Film Festival
- Friday October 14 through Sunday October 16
- Online and in-person at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre
- Presented by the San Diego International Jewish Film Festival
- Buy tickets on their website
Walk4ALZ
- Saturday, October 15 at 8 a.m.
- Balboa Park (Park Blvd. & President's Way)
- Through Alzheimer's San Diego, the Walk4ALZ is the only walk where every dollar stays in San Diego County for local Alzheimer’s support and research
- Register online
Clairemont Family Day
- Saturday, October 15 at 8 a.m.
- South Clairemont Park
- Enjoy 33rd annual family day with their pancake breakfast, classic car show, free pony rides, live entertainment, and more!
Fall Fun Festival
- Saturday, October 15th at 10 a.m.
- 14th annual event at the Alta Vista Botanical Gardens
- Celebrate the most creative scarecrows in their annual scarecrow contest
- Check out the festival's plant sale, live music, craft vendors and more!
Flocktober
- Saturday, October 15 at 10 a.m.
- Learn about homesteading and how to raise chickens at the Hawthorne Country Store
- Find more info and homesteading tips on their website
Brick-Or-Treat
- Saturdays all October long and Sunday, October 30
- Legoland California Resort
- Check out live shows, character meet and greets, costume contests and of course — trick-or-treating!
- Buy tickets online
Grand Avenue Festival
- Sunday, October 16 at 9 a.m.
- Downtown Escondido
- Shop from hundreds of vendors, enjoy international cuisine and local entertainment
- Check out SoCal's art scene in their popular "Art at the Garden", located in Heritage Garden
- Head to their website for more information!
- Movies playing this weekend include:
- Casablanca Beats
- Frida