x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
The Four

Weekend Watch October 21-23 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

More Videos

SAN DIEGO —

Padres vs. Phillies

  • Game 3: Friday, October 21 at 4:37 p.m.
  • Game 4: Saturday, October 22 at 4:45 p.m.
  • Game 5: Sunday, October 23 at 11:37 a.m.

RELATED: Electric win! The Padres took over in Game 2 knocking off the Phillies 8-5

San Diego International Film Festival

  • The 21st annual SD Film Festival is showing more than 100 films through Sunday, October 23
  • This year includes the return of the Opening Night Film Premiere & Reception, the Night of the Stars Tribute, Culinary Cinema, plus more in-person parties, panels and networking events
  • Tickets are available on their website

Día de los Muertos

  • Celebrate at Fiesta de Reyes in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park
  • Everyday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., through November 2
  • Enjoy professional face painters, art demonstrations, live entertainment, both traditional and contemporary altars on display,  and a host of vibrant Catrinas and other delightful displays!
  • Learn more on their website

RELATED: Shop Local 2022 | Highlighting Hispanic-owned San Diego businesses

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

  • Opens Friday, October 21 at the Westfield Mission Valley Mall
  • Get closer to dinosaurs than ever before with the walk through exhibition
  • All ages welcome!
  • Tickets are available online

HauntFest

  • Friday, October 21 at 4 p.m. in Downtown El Cajon
  • Visitors can pick the perfect pumpkin, compete in a costume contest, ride carnival rides, and see the free Magnolia Haunted Circus
  • Learn more on their website

RELATED: Fall in San Diego | Food, fun, festivals will have you feeling the season

Rancho BEERnardo Festival

  • Saturday, October 22 at 2 p.m. at Webb Park
  • Enjoy 2-ounce pours, local wines, food, and music!
  • The Fundraising event raises about $100,000 and supports Rancho Bernardo Sunrise Rotary's mission to better the community through grants and service projects.  This year, local Rotary District 5340 has undertaken a special collaboration with Rady Children's Hospital to support their mental health initiative to reduce teen suicide.  Funds raised this year will help advance this special initiative.

  • Buy tickets here

Hillcrest Farmers Market

  • Every Sunday at 9 a.m. on Normal Street
  • Shop from over 175 vendors... with a variety of local produce, gifts, art, clothing, and more!
  • For more info go to their website

Digital Gym Cinema

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out