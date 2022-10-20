Weekend Watch October 21-23 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO —
Padres vs. Phillies
- Game 3: Friday, October 21 at 4:37 p.m.
- Game 4: Saturday, October 22 at 4:45 p.m.
- Game 5: Sunday, October 23 at 11:37 a.m.
San Diego International Film Festival
- The 21st annual SD Film Festival is showing more than 100 films through Sunday, October 23
- This year includes the return of the Opening Night Film Premiere & Reception, the Night of the Stars Tribute, Culinary Cinema, plus more in-person parties, panels and networking events
- Tickets are available on their website
Día de los Muertos
- Celebrate at Fiesta de Reyes in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park
- Everyday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., through November 2
- Enjoy professional face painters, art demonstrations, live entertainment, both traditional and contemporary altars on display, and a host of vibrant Catrinas and other delightful displays!
- Learn more on their website
Jurassic World: The Exhibition
- Opens Friday, October 21 at the Westfield Mission Valley Mall
- Get closer to dinosaurs than ever before with the walk through exhibition
- All ages welcome!
- Tickets are available online
HauntFest
- Friday, October 21 at 4 p.m. in Downtown El Cajon
- Visitors can pick the perfect pumpkin, compete in a costume contest, ride carnival rides, and see the free Magnolia Haunted Circus
- Learn more on their website
Rancho BEERnardo Festival
- Saturday, October 22 at 2 p.m. at Webb Park
- Enjoy 2-ounce pours, local wines, food, and music!
- The Fundraising event raises about $100,000 and supports Rancho Bernardo Sunrise Rotary's mission to better the community through grants and service projects. This year, local Rotary District 5340 has undertaken a special collaboration with Rady Children's Hospital to support their mental health initiative to reduce teen suicide. Funds raised this year will help advance this special initiative.
Buy tickets here
Hillcrest Farmers Market
- Every Sunday at 9 a.m. on Normal Street
- Shop from over 175 vendors... with a variety of local produce, gifts, art, clothing, and more!
- For more info go to their website
- Movies playing this weekend include:
- Argentina, 1985
- The Babadook