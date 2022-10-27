x
Weekend Watch October 28-30 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

The Whaley House

  • Check out "America's Most Haunted House" in Old Town
  • Built in 1856, the house has been the scene of haunted happening throughout the years
  • Book day or evening tours, self-guided tours, or paranormal investigations
  • Buy tickets on their website

RELATED: News 8 Throwback | Historic Whaley House holds court for the first time in 151 years

Trick-or-treat on India Street

  • Friday, October 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Little ghouls and goblins of all ages are encouraged to dress up in their best costumes and enjoy an evening of authentic trick-or-treating with their families
  • Maps of participating businesses will be available as the trick-or-treat fun happens at the Piazza della Famiglia on India and W. Date Street 
  • Go to their website for more info

City Heights Dia de Los Muertos

  • Saturday, October 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park
  • Check out live music, dances, altar competitions, and raffles
  • Go to their Facebook page for more info

RELATED: Elaborate altars on display in Old Town for Bazaar del Mundo's Day of the Dead celebrations this weekend

Halloween Spooktacular

  • Saturday, October 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Join The Forum Carlsbad for an afternoon of trick-or-treating, creepy characters, Halloween activities, photo booths, and tunes
  • More info here

Spreckels Organ Society Halloween Concert & Silent Movie: Phantom of the Opera

  • Saturday, October 29 at 6 p.m.
  • Spreckels Organ Society, a non-profit organization curating concerts and performances in the heart of Balboa Park, is hosting a special Halloween concert and silent movie on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6:00 p.m. with the “Phantom of the Opera,” accompanied by the Spreckels Pipe Organ, the largest open air musical instrument in the world!  

Julian Farm and Orchard

  • Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays head to Julian Farm and Orchard for Harvest Fest
  • Pick out your perfect pumpkin, try out axe-throwing, and check out the petting zoo
  • Admission is $10 and reservations are NOT required

Haunted Trail

  • Balboa Park
  • The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park is back, with two haunts in one; the 3,500 square foot eXperiment Maze and a mile long terrifying outdoor Trail through twisted pines and gnarled oaks
  • Buy tickets online

RELATED: Here's a list of spooky South Bay haunts for you and the family

 

