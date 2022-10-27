Weekend Watch October 28-30 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO —
The Whaley House
- Check out "America's Most Haunted House" in Old Town
- Built in 1856, the house has been the scene of haunted happening throughout the years
- Book day or evening tours, self-guided tours, or paranormal investigations
- Buy tickets on their website
Trick-or-treat on India Street
- Friday, October 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Little ghouls and goblins of all ages are encouraged to dress up in their best costumes and enjoy an evening of authentic trick-or-treating with their families
- Maps of participating businesses will be available as the trick-or-treat fun happens at the Piazza della Famiglia on India and W. Date Street
- Go to their website for more info
City Heights Dia de Los Muertos
- Saturday, October 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park
- Check out live music, dances, altar competitions, and raffles
- Go to their Facebook page for more info
RELATED: Elaborate altars on display in Old Town for Bazaar del Mundo's Day of the Dead celebrations this weekend
Halloween Spooktacular
- Saturday, October 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Join The Forum Carlsbad for an afternoon of trick-or-treating, creepy characters, Halloween activities, photo booths, and tunes
- More info here
Spreckels Organ Society Halloween Concert & Silent Movie: Phantom of the Opera
- Saturday, October 29 at 6 p.m.
- Spreckels Organ Society, a non-profit organization curating concerts and performances in the heart of Balboa Park, is hosting a special Halloween concert and silent movie on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6:00 p.m. with the “Phantom of the Opera,” accompanied by the Spreckels Pipe Organ, the largest open air musical instrument in the world!
Julian Farm and Orchard
- Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays head to Julian Farm and Orchard for Harvest Fest
- Pick out your perfect pumpkin, try out axe-throwing, and check out the petting zoo
- Admission is $10 and reservations are NOT required
Haunted Trail
- Balboa Park
- The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park is back, with two haunts in one; the 3,500 square foot eXperiment Maze and a mile long terrifying outdoor Trail through twisted pines and gnarled oaks
- Buy tickets online