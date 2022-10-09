Weekend Watch October 7-9 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!
Rooftop Cinema Club
- Movies are shown every day, with a great view of Downtown San Diego
- This weekend check out Halloween classics like Scream, Hocus Pocus, American Psycho, and more!
- Buy tickets online
San Diego Zoo's HalGLOWeen
- Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in October, starting at 5 p.m.
- A light-up-the-night, Halloween-themed extravaganza - filled with music, spooky creatures, and performances!
- Kids 11 and under are free
- A full list of festivities is on their website
Kids Free San Diego
- All October kids eat, stay, and play for free!
- Kids 12 and under receive free admission with a paid adult to more than 50 of San Diego County’s favorite museums, historic sites, aquariums, gardens and more!
- This weekend check out Fall Fest at Belmont Park
Taste of North Park
- Saturday, October 8 at 11 a.m.
- Check out over 35 restaurants and 12 breweries
- Buy tickets on their website
La Jolla Art and Wine Festival
- Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9 at 10 a.m.
- 14th annual festival with artists from all over the world!
- Visitors can expect art, regional and international wines, craft beer and spirits, a silent auction, an all-star music line-up, a gourmet food court, over fifteen pet rescue stations, as well as interactive, family-friendly fun!
- The event is free, but you can purchase tickets for wine tastings online
Sukkot Harvest Festival
- Sunday, October 9 at 10 a.m.
- Coastal Roots Farm
- 10th Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival, inspired by the Jewish tradition of gathering community outdoors to celebrate the end of an abundant summer harvest and welcome in the fall season
- A day filled with live music, food, and activities for all ages - register here