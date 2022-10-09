x
The Four

Weekend Watch October 7-9 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!

Rooftop Cinema Club

San Diego Zoo's HalGLOWeen

  • Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in October, starting at 5 p.m. 
  • A light-up-the-night, Halloween-themed extravaganza - filled with music, spooky creatures, and performances!
  • Kids 11 and under are free
  • A full list of festivities is on their website

Kids Free San Diego

  • All October kids eat, stay, and play for free!
  • Kids 12 and under receive free admission with a paid adult to more than 50 of San Diego County’s favorite museums, historic sites, aquariums, gardens and more!
  • This weekend check out Fall Fest at Belmont Park

Taste of North Park 

  • Saturday, October 8 at 11 a.m.
  • Check out over 35 restaurants and 12 breweries 
  • Buy tickets on their website

La Jolla Art and Wine Festival

  • Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9 at 10 a.m.
  • 14th annual festival with artists from all over the world!
  • Visitors can expect art, regional and international wines, craft beer and spirits, a silent auction, an all-star music line-up, a gourmet food court, over fifteen pet rescue stations, as well as interactive, family-friendly fun!
  • The event is free, but you can purchase tickets for wine tastings online

Sukkot Harvest Festival

  • Sunday, October 9 at 10 a.m.
  • Coastal Roots Farm
  • 10th Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival, inspired by the Jewish tradition of gathering community outdoors to celebrate the end of an abundant summer harvest and welcome in the fall season
  •  A day filled with live music, food, and activities for all ages - register here

