Weekend Watch September 16-18 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!

San Diego Bayfair

  • September 16th through September 18th
  • Annual powerboat racing event in Mission Bay
  • Enjoy races, BBQ events, and lots of festivities!
  • Buy tickets on their website 

Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro

  • September 16th through September 18th
  • 15th annual all-female surf series at Oceanside Pier
  • Live concerts, fitness classes, and speakers
  • Admission is free and you can register online

Women's Venture Summit

  • September 16th and September 17th at 8 am
  • The 9th annual WVS to help connect women in business
  • Register online and use the code FUNDWOMEN for $200 off

Coastal Cleanup Day

  • Saturday, September 17th at 9am
  • 38th annual Coastal Cleanup Day and the largest single-day environmental event in the County
  • Help keep San Diego beautiful and our ocean clean and register to volunteer at one of the 70+ cleanup sites

Skyfest

  • Saturday, September 17th at 10am
  • Skydiving, art, and music festival at Skydive Perris
  • Buy tickets their website

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

  • Saturday, September 17th at 12pm
  • Otay Ranch Town Center
  • The event is free and you can learn more about all the festivities on their website 

Amps & Ales

  • Saturday, September 17th at 12pm
  • Brewery festival in Chula Vista
  •  Tickets are available online 

Taste of Gaslamp

  • Saturday, September 17th at 1pm
  • Self-guided foodie tour in the Gaslamp District
  • To sign up, head to their website 

Digital Gym Cinema

