SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!
San Diego Bayfair
- September 16th through September 18th
- Annual powerboat racing event in Mission Bay
- Enjoy races, BBQ events, and lots of festivities!
- Buy tickets on their website
Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro
- September 16th through September 18th
- 15th annual all-female surf series at Oceanside Pier
- Live concerts, fitness classes, and speakers
- Admission is free and you can register online
Women's Venture Summit
- September 16th and September 17th at 8 am
- The 9th annual WVS to help connect women in business
- Register online and use the code FUNDWOMEN for $200 off
- Saturday, September 17th at 9am
- 38th annual Coastal Cleanup Day and the largest single-day environmental event in the County
- Help keep San Diego beautiful and our ocean clean and register to volunteer at one of the 70+ cleanup sites
Skyfest
- Saturday, September 17th at 10am
- Skydiving, art, and music festival at Skydive Perris
- Buy tickets their website
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
- Saturday, September 17th at 12pm
- Otay Ranch Town Center
- The event is free and you can learn more about all the festivities on their website
Amps & Ales
- Saturday, September 17th at 12pm
- Brewery festival in Chula Vista
- Tickets are available online
Taste of Gaslamp
- Saturday, September 17th at 1pm
- Self-guided foodie tour in the Gaslamp District
- To sign up, head to their website
- Movies playing this weekend include:
- Dos Estaciones
- Speak No Evil