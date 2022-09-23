Weekend Watch September 23-25 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!
Miramar Air Show
- September 23rd - September 25th
- This year's theme is “Marines: Fight, Evolve, Win”
- Admission, parking and blanket seating are free!
- For more information or to purchase preferred-seating tickets, head to their website
Del Mar Rec Van Expo
- Thursday, September 22nd through Sunday, September 25th
- Del Mar Fairgrounds
- Tour over 40 adventure vans and campers
- Admission is free!
East Village Oktoberfest
- Saturday, September 24th at 2pm
- An Oktoberfest celebration that represents the culture and diversity of East Village
- Enjoy six San Diego based craft breweries versions of German lagers and pilsners, traditional Oktoberfest faire, and Oktoberfest music and games
- This is a 21+ event and you can buy tickets online
ArtWalk Carlsbad
- Saturday, September 24th at 11am and Sunday, September 25th at 10am
- Armada Drive – Above the Flower Fields, Off of Palomar Airport Road
- Enjoy fine art and ocean views at the third annual event
- Admission is free!
San Diego Spirits Festival
- Saturday, September 24th at 3pm and Sunday, September 25th at 1pm
- Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla
- Cocktails, culture and art come together for the 13th annual spirits festival
- Grab tickets on their website
Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party
- Saturday, September 24th at 12:30pm and Sunday, September 25th at 1:30pm
- Pechanga Arena
- Fans of all ages can experience monster truck battles, dance parties, light shows, and giveaways
- Tickets are available online
Outriders Wild Horses Country Music Festival
- Saturday, September 24th and Sunday, September 25th at 4pm
- PETCO Park
- Hear music artists like Cody Jinks, Midland, and San Diego's own Nancarrow
- Tickets are online
Pacific Islander Festival
- Saturday, September 24th and Sunday, September 25th at 8am
- Ski Beach - Mission Bay
- The festival includes dignitaries, entertainers, vendors, and attendees who travel from all over the country.
- Movies playing this weekend include:
- Sidney
- Private Desert