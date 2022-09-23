x
Weekend Watch September 23-25 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!

Miramar Air Show 

  • September 23rd - September 25th
  • This year's theme is “Marines: Fight, Evolve, Win” 
  • Admission, parking and blanket seating are free!
  • For more information or to purchase preferred-seating tickets, head to their website

Del Mar Rec Van Expo

  • Thursday, September 22nd through Sunday, September 25th
  • Del Mar Fairgrounds
  • Tour over 40 adventure vans and campers
  • Admission is free!

East Village Oktoberfest

  • Saturday, September 24th at 2pm
  • An Oktoberfest celebration that represents the culture and diversity of East Village
  • Enjoy six San Diego based craft breweries versions of German lagers and pilsners, traditional Oktoberfest faire, and Oktoberfest music and games
  • This is a 21+ event and you can buy tickets online

ArtWalk Carlsbad

  • Saturday, September 24th at 11am and Sunday, September 25th at 10am
  • Armada Drive – Above the Flower Fields, Off of Palomar Airport Road
  • Enjoy fine art and ocean views at the third annual event
  • Admission is free!

San Diego Spirits Festival

  • Saturday, September 24th at 3pm and Sunday, September 25th at 1pm
  • Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla
  • Cocktails, culture and art come together for the 13th annual spirits festival
  • Grab tickets on their website

Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party

  • Saturday, September 24th at 12:30pm and Sunday, September 25th at 1:30pm
  • Pechanga Arena
  • Fans of all ages can experience monster truck battles, dance parties, light shows, and giveaways
  • Tickets are available online

Outriders Wild Horses Country Music Festival

  • Saturday, September 24th and Sunday, September 25th at 4pm
  • PETCO Park
  • Hear music artists like Cody Jinks, Midland, and San Diego's own Nancarrow
  • Tickets are online

Pacific Islander Festival

  • Saturday, September 24th and Sunday, September 25th at 8am
  • Ski Beach - Mission Bay
  • The festival includes dignitaries, entertainers, vendors, and attendees who travel from all over the country. 

Digital Gym Cinema

