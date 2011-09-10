Weekend Watch September 9-11 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events that you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!
LGBTQ Film Festival
- Films are screening all weekend long
- At the Natural History Museum and The Museum Of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park
- Buy tickets on their website filmoutsandiego.com
Cruise 4 Kids
- Saturday, September 10th at 7am
- Car show at the Veloce Motors "The Vault" Miramar, with superheroes and giveaways for kids
- Entry is free, go to cruise4kids.com for more information
SD Blues Festival
- Saturday, September 10th at 11am
- Enjoy music and food at the Embarcadero Marina Park North
- All proceeds go to the San Diego Food Bank
- Buy ticket on their website sdbluesfest.com
SD Festival of the Arts
- September 10th and 11th at 10am
- Experience 150+ artists at the SD Surf Sports Park in Del Mar
- Grab tickets on their website sdfestivalofthearts.org
Gaslamp Skate Sundays
- Sunday, September 11th at 5pm
- Skate the night away with an 80s themed skate night
- For more info go to gaslamp.org/skate-sundays
