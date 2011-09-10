x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
The Four

Weekend Watch September 9-11 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

More Videos

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events that you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!

LGBTQ Film Festival

  • Films are screening all weekend long
  • At the Natural History Museum and The Museum Of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park
  • Buy tickets on their website filmoutsandiego.com

Cruise 4 Kids

  • Saturday, September 10th at 7am
  • Car show at the Veloce Motors "The Vault" Miramar, with superheroes and giveaways for kids
  • Entry is free, go to cruise4kids.com for more information

SD Blues Festival

  • Saturday, September 10th at 11am
  • Enjoy music and food at the Embarcadero Marina Park North
  • All proceeds go to the San Diego Food Bank
  • Buy ticket on their website sdbluesfest.com

SD Festival of the Arts

  • September 10th and 11th at 10am
  • Experience 150+ artists at the SD Surf Sports Park in Del Mar
  • Grab tickets on their website sdfestivalofthearts.org

Gaslamp Skate Sundays

  • Sunday, September 11th at 5pm
  • Skate the night away with an 80s themed skate night
  • For more info go to gaslamp.org/skate-sundays

WATCH RELATED: Rancho Coastal Humane Society ‘Unleashing the Magic’ at the Celebration of Second Chances on Sept 17:

RELATED: Breathing Room | New sensory friendly installation opening at The New Children’s Museum

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out