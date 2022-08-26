x
Weekend Watch August 26-28 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events that you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!

La Jolla’s Summerfest

  • Friday, August 26th at 7:30pm
  • Watch “Metamorphosis” at an orchestral performance at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center
  • Buy tickets at theconrad.org

Julian StarFest

  • Saturday, August 27th at dusk
  • Star Party at the Menghini Winery
  • Go to julianstarfest.com to check out the whole weekend of events

Taste of New Orleans

  • Saturday, August 27th at 1pm
  • Food and Musical Festival at Del Mar Racetrack
  • Buy tickets at DMTC.com

Bike the Bay

  • Sunday, August 28th at 7am
  • Annual 25-mile bike ride across the Coronado Bridge
  • To sign up go to bikethebay.net

Coronado Summer Concert Series

  • Sunday, August 28th at 5pm
  • “It’s Never 2L8” performing at Spreckels Park
  • For more info go to coronadoconcert.com

