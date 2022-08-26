Weekend Watch August 26-28 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events that you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!
La Jolla’s Summerfest
- Friday, August 26th at 7:30pm
- Watch “Metamorphosis” at an orchestral performance at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center
- Buy tickets at theconrad.org
Julian StarFest
- Saturday, August 27th at dusk
- Star Party at the Menghini Winery
- Go to julianstarfest.com to check out the whole weekend of events
Taste of New Orleans
- Saturday, August 27th at 1pm
- Food and Musical Festival at Del Mar Racetrack
- Buy tickets at DMTC.com
Bike the Bay
- Sunday, August 28th at 7am
- Annual 25-mile bike ride across the Coronado Bridge
- To sign up go to bikethebay.net
Coronado Summer Concert Series
- Sunday, August 28th at 5pm
- “It’s Never 2L8” performing at Spreckels Park
- For more info go to coronadoconcert.com
