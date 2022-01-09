Weekend Watch September 2-4 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events that you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!
Nighttime Zoo at San Diego Zoo
- All weekend, ends September 5
- Stay at the Zoo until 9 pm for music, performances, and wildlife
- Free with your Regular Admission
- More at sandiegozoo.org
Music At The Marston: Concerts For Historic Preservation
- Friday, September 2nd at 3 pm
- Enjoy Americana, folk, country, and blues musicians
- Buy tickets at sohosandiego.org
Aztecs vs Wildcats
- Saturday, September 3rd at 12:30 pm
- Watch SDSU’s first game at the new Snapdragon Stadium
- Watch live on CBS 8
Long Time No See
- Saturday, September 3rd at 7:15 pm
- Stand-up Comedy Show at Mission Brewery
- Buy tickets at longtimenoseecomedy.com
Fresh Glass Fest
- Sunday, September 4th at 11 am
- Enjoy wine, beer, food, and fun at the California Center for the Arts Escondido
- Grab tickets at artcenter.org
WATCH: Cool zones open as temps rise