Weekend Watch September 2-4 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events that you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!

Nighttime Zoo at San Diego Zoo

  • All weekend, ends September 5
  • Stay at the Zoo until 9 pm for music, performances, and wildlife
  • Free with your Regular Admission
  • More at sandiegozoo.org

Music At The Marston: Concerts For Historic Preservation

  • Friday, September 2nd at 3 pm
  • Enjoy Americana, folk, country, and blues musicians
  • Buy tickets at sohosandiego.org

Aztecs vs Wildcats

  • Saturday, September 3rd at 12:30 pm
  • Watch SDSU’s first game at the new Snapdragon Stadium
  • Watch live on CBS 8

Fresh Glass Fest

  • Sunday, September 4th at 11 am
  • Enjoy wine, beer, food, and fun at the California Center for the Arts Escondido
  • Grab tickets at artcenter.org

