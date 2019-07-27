SAN DIEGO — Hot weather can be dangerous, even for people living under the best conditions, but it can especially be tough for those living on the streets.

San Diego homeless advocate, Michael McConnell, said the homeless issue is growing, and last night the downtown San Diego Partnership counted 961 people sleeping on the street – just in downtown San Diego.

McConnell has a heart for those without a home and said those living on the streets should not be forgotten in the heat.

“It is really a struggle to make it through these really hot days. It is heart wrenching to see people suffering in the street. It is hard enough not having access to water, showers, sanitation,” he said.

Simple things to quench your thirst can be taken for granted – even in America’s Finest City.



“Just imagine ten miles inland where the temperatures are ten degrees hotter,” said McConnell.

Unfortunately, many homeless individuals do not have access to water, air-conditioned rooms and are at risk for severe sunburns, hypothermia and heat stroke.

McConnell said a gesture of kindness can go a long way. For example, giving socks to homeless individuals – one the hottest commodities for the homeless.

“If they are maybe pushing or towing their belonging, it is great to offer that water because they cannot just pop-in and get anywhere,” he said.

McConnell said if anyone can do his or her part to help homeless beat the heat by simply giving a water bottle.