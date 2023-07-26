What's the hottest San Diego has ever been?

The answers may surprise you.

SAN DIEGO — In San Diego on Wednesday, temperatures were only in the 80’s but a lot of people have been complaining that it’s hotter than usual and it may even be record-breaking temperatures in San Diego.

So we asked what was the hottest temperature ever recorded at San Diego International Airport and what’s the hottest month for San Diego. CBS 8 received a lot of good guesses but everyone we spoke to got it wrong.

The hottest temperature recorded at San Diego International was 111 on September 26, 1963.

We also asked, what’s the hottest month in San Diego?

Most replied August or July but a clue can be found in the month of the hottest temperature recorded in San Diego in 1963.

The hottest month is usually September.

CBS 8 Chief Meteorologist, Karlene Chavis says there’s a reason for that.

"A lot of our hot temperatures come with the Santa Ana winds and that usually falls within the fall months. September and October are big culprits. But at this point it can happen at any time of the year because last year in December we had a heat wave. It's wacky weather, it's definitely warmer than usual but even over the next few months, we'll still be dealing with heat," Karlene said.

Karlene says it’s important to pay attention to how long the heat waves last, or how many consecutive hot days we have in a row. Inland, Karlene says, it definitely is hotter than usual. She also warns, more heat is on the way in the near future

“Next week, it's going to be humid here and everyone is going to be like, 'It's the hottest!' And I'll be like, 'No! It's not. It's just uncomfortable and I'm sorry,'" she said.

You’ve been warned. It’s only going to get hotter. Stay cool and hydrated out there, San Diego.



