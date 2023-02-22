Feeling the beat: The impact of dance for the Black community

“I don't want to lose my culture. And my culture is dance,” said Makeda Cheatom. “It's about liberation. It's about healing.”

SAN DIEGO — Dance has been a big part of Black culture and has evolved since slavery.

The freedom felt through dance is rooted in Black cultural traditions.

“Dance, it makes me feel free,” said Olivia Benson, Monarch Majorette member.

The Black dance culture is steeped in African culture and was brought to North and South America during the slave trade in the 1500's, according to the African American Registry. While much has transpired since that time, the freedom and expression felt through dance remained.

“I don't want to lose my culture. And my culture is dance,” said Makeda Cheatom. “It's about liberation. It's about healing.”

Makeda "Dread" Cheatom is the founder of the World Beat Cultural Center in Balboa Park, she says African dance can be traced back to slavery.

“Because some of them were martial art moves and the slave master didn't even know and that was Capoeira,” said Cheatom.

Some believe many dance styles were stolen from Africans.

“Everything goes back to Africa, even clog dancing, we love it, because it looks like line dancing,” said Cheatom.

Dance is more than just feeling the beat at the World Beat Cultural Center.

“Dance is like identity. It's freedom. It's a release from the shackles of judgment,” said Stephanie Osuocha, Afrobeat Fitness instructor.

What may look like hip hop today still has an African influence.

“I wanted to go barefoot because that's how it started and I wanted to get grounded with the earth,” said Aysha Ray Dilworth, dancer.

Afrobeat is becoming popular in the mainstream.

Osuocha teaches Afrobeat dance with a flare of fitness at the World Beat Cultural Center on Tuesdays.

“It's an amazing combination of rap, R&B, hip hop with West African music,” said Osuocha.

Afrobeats is bringing all cultures together as well as a sense of belonging.

“Home is where the heart is and for me, my heart is in dance,” said Dilworth.

That heart can be felt throughout the young Black community.

“You can feel the music and once you feel start feeling the music, it's just, your mind is blank, and all you can is just move,” said Tamirya Payne, Monarch Majorette Captain.

She is on the Heartbeat Thunder Squad Drumline and Monarch Majorette team.

The non-profit was founded by her mother, Tyra Hawthorne.

“There was such a need, I saw the need, because all of the inner-city schools at the time, there was no budget for music. So, they were just depleting themselves. I wanted to reach our kids, I wanted to reach, Black kids in urban communities,” said Hawthorne.

The U.S. Marine veteran was in the drumline at Grambling State University, a Historically Black College and University (HCBU) in Louisiana. Hawthorne wanted to bring that form of Black culture to the west coast, where it's not often seen.

“I wanted that here, it was bigger than just bringing in an HBCU-style band here. I wanted to bring something that was more influential than the streets, I wanted to bring something that our kids would make a decision to do the right thing versus the wrong thing,” said Hawthorne.

While the art brings many people together, it also teaches leadership among many students who may have been homeless, in trouble with gangs or at school.

“When I first started 12 years ago, a lot of the kids, I will say probably 80% of the kids that I had gotten were in the streets, some of them even had been as far as being in juvenile hall,” said Hawthorne.

The veteran says the program doesn’t just teach the kids but parents too.

“When you have kids that's trying to do better when you have kids that are trying to you utilize this as a way to move forward, a way to excel and go to college, if you have no choice as a parent, but to get better because it's only going to happen if you get better as a parent,” said Hawthorne.

That respect teaches new confidence.

“This program has gotten me so far and I'm so appreciative of it,” said Nasir Tapper, a Heartbeat Thunder Squad Drumline member.

His teammate, Deonte Sharp II, says with each step, there's a lesson.

“It felt like I would be doing a disservice not taking advantage of the opportunity to learn more about myself and more about where I come from,” said Sharp II.

As they stretch deep into their souls they are able to honor their Black roots.

“It's really important that a lot of people know that while the band is still cool. It comes from a really special place. And it holds a special place in the hearts of Black people as well,” said Sharp II.

Dance is giving the Black community a way to pay homage to their African roots.

“Dance is a part of Black culture, and always will be,” said Cheatom.

Afrobeats Fitness class Tuesday nights at 6 pm at the World Beat Cultural Center. Donations are appreciated.