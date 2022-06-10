The internet's biggest streamers, content creators, fans arrive in San Diego for TwitchCon 2022

The convention for the livestreaming video platform Twitch is an opportunity for streamers and content creators to come together, and this year it's back IRL.

SAN DIEGO — Twitch has quickly become one of the most popular livestreaming platforms worldwide, and this weekend TwitchCon is back in real life and in San Diego.

The event is bringing the internet's biggest streamers and content creators under the same roof for a three-day event at the San Diego Convention Center.

“We’re basically here to meet some of our favorite streamers on the platform Twitch and YouTube, things like that," said Antonio Villareal.

People from all over the United States began arriving to Downtown San Diego Thursday and picked up their badges ahead of the event. Many said they believe TwitchCon this year will be better than ever.

"Going through the pandemic and being under quarantine, just being able to see people. like i said, the last TwitchCon was in 2019 – I was here for that – so that’s like almost three years now and just being able to come back and just be able to have good vibes and a good time with everybody," said Travis Seguere, attending the event.

“I'm looking forward to meet friends that I’ve met online that I've known throughout the years, other content creators as well as supporters," said Fernando Guillen, content creator, Virux.

TwitchCon: A mix of everything

Twitch launched in 2011 and exploded in popularity thanks to videogaming. Livestreaming has become one of the most popular forms of online entertainment. Since it’s creation, the platform has evolved to include livestreams of people cooking, walking through cities or even playing poker.

Tony Rabi, content creator, said that is what makes TwitchCon so unique.

“It’s a mix of everything if you think about it, you got cooking, music, gaming, IRL (in real life) – it’s a mix of all personalities, all creeds all genders, just a mix of everything and everybody comes together and it’s an amazing time," said Rabi.

Those who can’t make it to TwitchCon , there will plenty of things to do around Downtown, including ‘Rumble in the Harbor, a water show put on by AT&T, that features 120 inch foot projections across the waterfront.

The water show is free and runs every 30 minutes Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

TwitchCon kicks off Friday and runs until Sunday.