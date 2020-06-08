The Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista needs help

Located in the Sweetwater Marsh National Wildlife refuge on San Diego Bay the center usually attracts nearly 80,000 visitors but since March has had none.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Living Coast Discovery Center, just like other education centers, has had problems recently with fundraising so News 8's Shawn Styles wanted to show some reasons you'll want to get involved.

Rachel Harper is the marketing manager for The Living Coast Discovery Center.

"Our mission is to connect with local wildlife that can be found in San Diego County," she said.

Located in the Sweetwater Marsh National Wildlife refuge on San Diego Bay the center usually attracts nearly 80,000 visitors but since March has had none.

"You can imagine that has taken a toll on a nonprofit like ours," said Harper. "We really rely on admissions and school programs."

Kelsey Worth is an animal care specialist who works with visitors and shares her passion for wildlife.

"It's a place to bring the whole family to [get] up close and personal with wildlife and fall in love with it and then hopefully want to save it," she said. "We have a wide variety of marine life like sharks which are some of my favorites. We have stingrays, raptors and many local animals."

Community supporters including the Nelson Foundation and the Gem Project have rallied behind the Living Coast to get close to their $500,000 goal.

"Thanks to our recent virtual fundraiser and some donors we raised $360,000," Harper said.

That's in hopes to have the center open by next spring.

"It's incredible to see kids come off the school bus and run up and greet the green sea turtles and get this close to wildlife," Harper said.