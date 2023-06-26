The meaning behind 2023 San Diego Pride theme 'Thrive'

Despite the rising number of hate, discrimination, and anti-LGBTQ+ laws, Pride is celebrating how it's been thriving during these attacks.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Pride is less than three weeks away and more than a quarter of a million people are planning to celebrate.

This week, CBS 8 is kicking off Pride stories which will highlight the LGBTQ+ community and its champions.

In the midst of hate, discrimination, and more than 700 anti- LGBTQ+ laws introduced in 49 states across the country, people can hear the LGBTQ+ community and their allies thriving.

“We take those moments of hurt and those moments of harm. And we turn it around into these great moments of joy,” said Fernando Lopez.

Lopez is Pride’s executive director and says this year’s Pride is about countering those attacks and celebrating the champions on the frontlines.

“At this moment where our community is under attack, we are in a moment of national crisis, it was vital to us that we underscored and emphasized every single person who is helping our community rather than harming our community,” said Lopez.

Leading the way will be about 80 drag queens who are the parade's collective grand marshal.

“They always have our back and literally when they're at the front of the parade, our entire community is going to have their back and I think that's going to send a really powerful message,” said Lopez.

Another champion who will be recognized with the Stonewall Service Award is TransFamily Support Services, a San Diego-based non-profit that says it served over 1,200 families across the country in 2022.

“This recognition is really empowering and uplifting our entire team, yes the work we're doing is so vitally important,” said Kathie Moehlig.

She is the TransFamily Support Services founder and Executive Director.

During last year's Boo Bash, they had to fundraise to hire more security for their family-friendly Halloween event after there were planned protests.

Instead, TransFamily Support Services says it was met with a wave of new support from across the country.

“So looking at this piece of the LGBT community, not just surviving, but really thriving,” said Moehlig. “Having that peace of pride, not just their celebration, but their liberation.”

Pride gives the LGBTQ+ community a way to break free from the painful rhetoric so they can proudly accept who they are.

“Thrive is the embodiment of Pride,” said Lopez.

Pride is San Diego County’s largest single-day Civic event. To learn more about the events click here.