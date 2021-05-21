The New Children's Museum reopens after 14 months

For now, the museum plans to open three days a week.

SAN DIEGO — The New Children's Museum, which has been closed since March 16, 2020, reopened its doors Friday.

It's a multi-phased approach to reopening based on levels, too. The Main Level opened Friday, but the Upper Level won't open until sometime in June.

Among the new murals: Energized by Regan Russell and Brian and the Bugs by Katie Ruiz, the latter of which is inspired by the children's book, "Brian the Wildflower."

Reserved tickets are required.