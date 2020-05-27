The 'new normal' for getting a haircut in San Diego County

Hair stylists and barbers can resume haircuts in San Diego County this week if they adhere to safety guidelines.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County immediately allowed barbershops and hair salons to reopen Tuesday if they adhere to newly announced, modified reopening guidelines.



Governor Newsom deferred the final decision to reopen hair cutting businesses to counties that submitted attestation plans and had them approved by the California Department of Public Health. San Diego’s was approved late last week, which allowed restaurants to reopen for modified dine-in service.

The new rules allow salons and barbershops to reopen to cut hair only. Everyone inside is required to wear a mask or face covering, which prohibits businesses from offering shaves or eyebrow treatments.



Other customers must wait outside before receiving a haircut. Businesses are encouraged to accept reservations or maintain a virtual wait list to help maintain social distancing. They must also complete a “Safe Reopening Plan,” then share it with employees and post it for customers.

“Even though what we are able to get out and do is changing, the danger from coronavirus remains and so that is, again, adapting our behavior as we move forward to ensure we continue to have steady progress,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.



High-contact jobs, such as barbers, stylists, and nail salon workers, were initially part of the state’s Stage 3 reopening. Additional steps to allow nail salons and other, high-contact businesses to reopen could follow in the coming days or weeks, but were not included in Tuesday’s announcement.

Initial state guidelines also called for counties to monitor the percentage of positive cases relative to the number of tests performed, among other metrics, before deciding whether to move into Stage 3. Currently, no county has begun Stage 3.