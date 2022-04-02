The price of a gallon of gas dropped more than 2 cents in San Diego Saturday

The price has gone down more than 7 cents over past four days

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since March 26, 2020, Saturday, dropping more than 2 cents to $5.95.

The average price has dropped 7.2 cents over the past four days, including 1.9 cents on both Thursday and Friday, following a 35-day streak of increases totaling $1.28, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 6.5 cents less than one week ago but $1.05 more than one month ago and $1.99 higher than one year ago.