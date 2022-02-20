The price of a gallon of gas remains at an all-time high in San Diego

The average price has increased 18 times in the last 20 days

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County remained the same Sunday at a record high of $4.741.

The average price has increased 18 times in the last 20 days, rising 11.7 cents, including one-tenth of a cent Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.3 cents more than one week ago, 11.6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.153 greater than one year ago.

The San Diego County record was $4.725 set Oct. 8, 2012.