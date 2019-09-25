SAN DIEGO — The field to unseat U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, who is running for re-election while under indictment on corruption charges, is becoming crowded.

On Tuesday, Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, launched his candidacy for the California’s 50th Congressional District seat.

RELATED: Issa moves toward challenging indicted US Rep Duncan Hunter

RELATED: Former San Diego councilman Carl DeMaio announces bid for Duncan Hunter's congressional seat

RELATED: Will Carl DeMaio run for Congress to unseat Rep. Duncan Hunter?

Jones said he entered the race to "provide a trusted, conservative voice" for the East County district, which is currently represented by Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine. Prior to serving as a state senator, Jones served in the Assembly and as a member of the Santee City Council.

"In Santee, we proved that conservative government policies work," Jones said. "We created vibrant residential, commercial and retail development by reducing regulations and keeping taxes low, and funded the recreational and public safety services the public deserves by contracting out services."

Former Congressman Darrell Issa is poised to end a political retirement on Thursday when he announces he is seeking the seat held by fellow Republican and longtime-U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter.

Also running for Hunter’s seat is Larry Wilske, a retired Navy SEAL and Republican.

Last month, former San Diego City Councilman and Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio also entered the race for the only Republican-held congressional seat in San Diego County.

"Darrell Issa epitomized what is wrong with establishment California Republican politicians when he fled his own district rather than fighting for it and his constituents, and enriched himself by taking more than $645,000 of campaign cash from unsuspecting donors and putting it into his personal account,"said a spokesperson for the DeMaio campaign.

Hunter won a sixth term last November, defeating Democratic candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar with 51.7% of the vote.

Ammar Campa-Najjar is once again vying for Hunter’s seat in a race that has grown to five contenders and could potentially unseat the embattled congressman.

On Wednesday, the Campa-Najjar campaign also released a statement to Issa entering the race for California’s 50th Congressional district:

“Issa entering the race proves that Hunter is vulnerable and we're viable, and that Washington insiders are scrambling to find somebody who could effectively challenge our campaign. […] When I think about the working families, I grew up around in East County, the last person on earth who would understand their day-to-day struggles is Darrell Issa."

Currently, Campa-Najjar is the Democrats’ best hope of flipping the seat in 2020.

Hunter’s trial is slated to begin early next year in federal court. The state primary is scheduled for March 3.