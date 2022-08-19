Friday night lights | The return of high school football across San Diego County

Parents, students and fans filled the stands at Mesa College Stadium for the first game of the season.

SAN DIEGO — High school football is back! Many school around San Diego County kicked off their start of the season Friday night.

St. Augustine High School faced off against El Camino High School at Mesa College Stadium under the Friday night lights with a multitude of fans in attendance.

"This is like the first year we have a true, full season so we’re really excited to get started," said Corey Lambeth, his son Cole Lambeth plays for St. Augustine.

On the other side of the field, Wibrette Randle’s son is starting his first season with the Wildcats varsity team.

"We’re very excited to be back here on the field. We did have it last year for the first time coming back, but this year there’s just more momentum, more excitement to be out here, seeing the kids playing the game," said Randle.

Fans say the start of the season is a welcome sight for the players and staff after many limitations in the years following the start of the pandemic

"The last couple of seasons have been very interesting, I feel like St. Augustine have done a really good job. We’re really excited to be back to normal and having the boys on the field kind of, uninterrupted. Sometimes players were out, had to test every week and just a lot of uncertainty and now it’s going in full strength every week and just ready to have a full year," added Lambeth.

Fans on both sidelines say they’ll be supporting their teams all season long and hope to bring home a championship.