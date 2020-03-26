JULIAN, Calif. — It's high noon in the little mountain town of Julian. Main Street, which is usually abuzz with the hustle and bustle of tourists from out of town is quiet. Closed signs hanging in store windows.

"Soon after it was announced that we need to stay at home we had a big influx of people," says Doreen Cross, the vice president of the Julian Chamber of Commerce. "We are encouraging people not to come at this time."

The quaint mountain town thrives on tourism, from its famous apple pies to its humble shops along Main street, Julian is a popular destination from out of towners. But with many of the stores and restaurants closed down and tourists being asked to postpone their visit, the residents of Julian are without their primary source of income.

"We love tourists, the tourism is how we thrive," says Cross "We don't have the infrastructure if anyone gets sick. We have a small clinic and the doctor does an amazing job but it's just a small clinic."

But even with uncertain futures, Cross remains hopeful that Julian will be back open for business soon.

"Everybody has gone through some troubles and we're still here," she says "We're a really good community and we support each other. I'm so proud to live here."

Visit Julian We have set up a page on our website for you to support the businesses you love in Julian. You may purchase gift cards for just about any business in Julian. On top of that we have special offers to...

RELATED: Which schools are closed for coronavirus in San Diego County and when will they reopen?

RELATED: San Diego small businesses are feeling the impact of the closures