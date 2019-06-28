SAN DIEGO —

Feel like hearing some good news for a change? Here's a look back at five stories from the week that will keep you informed and might even make you smile.

1. STPO?

A road repair project in Lemon Grove is complete, but people who have seen it are giving it a failing grade. Lincoln Street was repaved as residents in the area were hoping but where the word “STOP” should have been painted on the street near the corner stop sign, instead the letters read “S-T-P-O.”

“How can you mess that up?” questioned Jessie Padilla who spotted the misprint on Monday. “I thought they had templates.”

RELATED: STPO? Many stop to look at misspelled sign in Lemon Grove

2. San Diego police officers say helping a woman reunite with her baby is all in a days work.

3. San Diego teen hits the waves after shark bite

It has been nine months since 13-year-old Keane Webre Hayes was attacked by an 11-foot-shark off Beacons Beach in Leucadia, but on Wednesday, the teen was back in the ocean.

Last fall, on September 29, the eighth grader was mauled by a shark while diving for lobsters. A retired lifeguard and four beachgoers helped pull Keane to shore.

The shark bit Keane’s face, back and shoulder. He suffered from broken bones, torn muscles, nerve damage and needed 1,000 stitches. He spent nearly a week in the hospital following the attack.

RELATED: San Diego teen attacked by shark goes back into the ocean

4. La Costa Canyon freshman wins state title in golf

In News 8's never ending search of athletes achieving great accomplishments we found Luke Potter of La Costa Canyon High School. He recently won the California State High School Golf Championship. As a freshman! John Howard decided to challenge him on the golf course.

5. Watch the weekend long journey with World War II and Korean War veterans on a flight of a lifetime

News 8 was invited to join World War II and Korean War veterans on a flight of a lifetime to Washington, D.C. Honor Flight is a nonprofit that sends WWII and now Korean War vets on a trip to visit their respective memorials.

News 8's Abbie Alford and photojournalist Mike Edison joined San Diego's war heroes as they embarked on their emotional journey on Friday, May 3. Here's a look back.

RELATED: Honor Flight: News 8 rides along with WWII and Korean War veterans for a trip of a lifetime









