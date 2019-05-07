SAN DIEGO — Feel like hearing some good news for a change? Here's a look back at five stories from the week that will keep you informed and might even make you smile.

1. The most Instagram-worthy staycation places in San Diego

San Diego is a vacation destination for thousands of people each year. From the beautiful beaches, to the amusement parks, there are so many wonderful things to do. For those who live and work in San Diego, instead of going on an expensive vacation, why not plan a staycation?

RELATED: The most Instagram-worthy staycation places in San Diego

2. Mississippi dogs find new home in San Diego

More than 30 dogs arrived at Rancho Coastal Humane Society Tuesday after being flown in from a shelter in Mississippi.

3. Valley View Casino opens newly renovated casino, restaurants

The $50 million San Diego Valley View Casino expansion opened Wednesday.



The project, which began in March 2018, has added 43,000 square feet of additional casino space, six new bathrooms, 200 new slot machines, two new guest entrances and an indoor water wall.

The casino, located just east of Escondido and south of Temecula, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning for the unveiling and a continued celebration.

RELATED: Valley View Casino opens newly renovated casino, restaurants

4. News 8 Throwback: Fourth of July in San Diego from the Bicentennial to the Big Bay Boom

As we honor America’s birthday once again, we’re taking a trip back to see how San Diegans spent July Fourth in years past. From the Bicentennial hoopla of 1976 to the Big Bay Boom from a decade ago, we hope you enjoy these clips of the historical holiday.

RELATED: News 8 Throwback: Fourth of July in San Diego from the Bicentennial to the Big Bay Boom

5. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has been open for a few weeks. The all new land transports you from Southern California to a galaxy far, far away. Ashley Jacobs has your guide to exploring new attractions and taking part in galactic experiences. Plus, she'll find out what George Lucas and another Star Wars legend think about the new addition to Disneyland.