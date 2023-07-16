Theft and pick-pocketing on the rise in Hillcrest during Pride

Theft and pick-pocketing are rising in Hillcrest, particularly during San Diego Pride festivities.

SAN DIEGO — Theft and pick-pocketing are a big problem at Pride festivities this year.

A San Diego man's wife had their personal belongings stolen, and right now, local businesses on University Avenue in Hillcrest are taking precautions to make sure people are more aware.

Blaine Walters says he and his wife were watching the Pride parade Saturday afternoon when his wife’s cell phone got stolen.

"My wife puts her phone in her little side purse, turns around, and hands stuff we got from the parade to people behind her, turns back around to grab the phone, and it's gone, and we haven’t been able to find it since," said Walters.

Walters called the police and the cell phone company and pinged the phone at different locations.

"When it happened, I was mad. You work hard for the things you have. You want to feel welcome, and something like this happens. It makes you question, do we even want to go to Pride next year?" says Walters.

Security guards at Flick's in Hillcrest are posting signs to warn people of pick-pocketers.

"Last night, I had probably at least 30 people telling me they lost their phone, and unfortunately, I tell them it most likely was pickpocketed," said Flicks bar back David Ocampo.

The Flicks staff says they’ve caught thieves in action, saying they come in as partners; one person distracts someone while the other steals the belongings.

"It usually goes to 100 to 200 phones they’ll take," said Flick's bartender Michael Carr.

Last year, San Diego Police told CBS 8 dozens of people filed police reports of stolen phones during Pride Weekend.

So, how can you prevent this from happening to you?

"Make sure your phone is in your front pocket, not your back pocket. Keep your hand on it and an eye on it to make sure," recommends Carr.

Meanwhile, Walters says he hopes to find the cell phone since it costs $500 to replace.

"For us, it's not about the money; it’s the pictures we took at Pride. We didn’t back it up, and those were meaningful Pride moments, and we have no pictures now," said Walters.