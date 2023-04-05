Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes, delays prison time and awaits appeal in Del Mar beach house

The 39-year-old was convicted of defrauding investors. Theranos was her blood testing start-up in Silicon Valley. It claimed to revolutionize blood testing.

DEL MAR, Calif. — The Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who scammed the government and investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars was recently set to start her eleven-year prison sentence, but instead is on a beachfront property in Del Mar.

Elizabeth Holmes was once dubbed the next Steve Jobs, the world's youngest self-made billionaire - now, convict. The 39-year-old was convicted last year of defrauding investors. Theranos was her blood testing start-up in Silicon Valley. It claimed to revolutionize blood testing. Just a few drops could detect an array of things, but that technology turned out to be untrue.

Holmes was found guilty and set to start her sentence one week ago but remains free. She has filed countless appeals and is believed to be waiting out that verdict in an eight million dollar beachfront property in Del Mar.

"I used to be in finance and if I had stolen a lot of people's money - I would be in jail immediately," Jennifer Garren said, who was walking in Del Mar.

"Everyone is treated equally in the eyes of the law, but we see time and time again that's not true," Selena Price added.

The Del Mar connection is her partner, Billy Evans. The Evans family owns properties like the Bahia, Catamaran and The Lodge at Torrey Pines.

The two have a toddler and a newborn and have asked for privacy. Still though, not much sympathy from those CBS 8 spoke to.

"I have a child and I would never jeopardize her future for the sake of money. So no, I have zero tolerance for that," Price said.

"A lot of mamas who commit crimes, are separated from their kids, for doing less than stealing $700M. It doesn't seem right and it seems like there's a lot of privilege there," Garren added.