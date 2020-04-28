Thieves caught on camera stealing groceries in National City

A family left items out on their porch after disinfecting, and surveillance cameras captured someone stealing the supplies.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A brazen theft was recently caught on camera in National City.

Abel Beltran, can't believe it happened. Still, there's no denying what his security cameras captured on the front porch of his National City house Sunday morning.

“I saw two people going through the gate, the good thing is I got them on all three cameras,” he told News 8.

Two, what appear to be women, are seen in the footage sneaking onto Beltran's front porch, on Third Street between B and D avenues, and stealing supplies and groceries the family had just purchased at Costco.

“We picked up a lot of things, we go once a week or once every two weeks and we picked up a lot of stuff and we finally found toilet paper so we were kind of excited," Beltran said.

The family then did their due diligence to stay as safe as possible.

"We disinfected everything outside and we left it out so it could disinfect a little bit longer and figured in the morning we'd pull it in,” he said.

But thieves apparently got to it first.

Beltran said the suspects got away with toilet paper, paper towels, groceries and various household items but it's not the financial loss he and his wife are concerned about

“She was actually pretty upset, I had mentioned to her you know it wasn't too expensive. it's not things that are irreplaceable.” Beltran said. “She was more upset that someone came on our property and did that."

Beltran said other neighbors have also had groceries and property stolen from their yards.