Thieves snatch Starbucks tumblers from Target; leads San Diego police on pursuit before crashing

San Diego police pursued two suspects who stole dozens of Starbucks tumblers from a Clairemont Target store, then led officers on chase at high speeds.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police Friday pursued two suspects who stole dozens of Starbucks tumblers from a Clairemont Target store, then led officers on a pursuit at high speeds.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery around 10 a.m. at a Target store located in the 5000 block of Balboa Avenue in the Clairemont Mesa East area.

The suspects escaped the area after a brief scuffle with Target Loss Prevention employees, but not before San Diego police officers obtained a detailed description of the suspects and what vehicle they got away in, according to SDPD Lt. Arturo Swadener.

San Diego Police were able to later locate the described getaway car using their helicopter and additional police units patrolling the area.

The suspects noticed they were being followed by authorities and began driving erratically in lanes of southbound Interstate 5, Swadener said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we backed off (on the ground) and let the helicopter track it," Swadener added.

Officers said the suspect eventually crashed after exiting the freeway when one of the two suspects got out of the vehicle and ran from police. He was pursued from the air and ground and eventually taken into custody.

Video from OnScene.TV showed a female suspect being taken into custody with a red wig dangling from her handcuffs.

Another video clip revealed dozens of Starbucks tumblers stolen from the Target store, stored in the trunk of a mangled BMW X3 SUV that the suspects crashed into a tree in their attempt to flee officers.

"Intense collectors are buying Starbucks cups and tumblers from around the world, with one tumbler selling on eBay for almost $1900," according to Eater.

No Target employees were injured in the robbery.